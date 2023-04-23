TN BJP Presses For Forensic Audit Of Audio Clip Exposing Alleged Corruption By CM's Family

Amid a row over the alleged audio clip of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiyagarajan, a delegation of the state BJP leaders will meet Governor RN Ravi and seek an independent forensic audit on the alleged audio clip of PTR.

"Today, a delegation of leaders from BJP Tamil Nadu will be meeting the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi seeking an independent forensic audit on the audio file of Tamil Nadu State Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiyagarajan exposing the ill-gotten money amounting to 30,000 Crore through corrupt means by DMK leader & Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin & Son-in-law Sabareesan," BJP state chief K Annamalai said in a statement on Sunday.

Today, leaders from @BJP4TamilNadu will meet the Hon Gov of TN Thiru RN Ravi avargal, requesting an independent forensic audit of the audio tape of the State Finance Minister. pic.twitter.com/h1RWWwc5XO — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 23, 2023

Adding further the saffron party leader said "Since the State Finance Minister is resting on an argument that this audio is fabricated, we challenge him to produce an audio clip with similar content but instead in my voice."

'Don't underestimate the intelligence of the TN people': Annamalai

Demanding a court-monitored investigation, he said, "We shall submit both audio samples to a Court monitored investigation and let the investigating agency ascertain the genuine nature of both audio clips. I will submit my voice samples, and we expect the state Finance Minister will also do the same."

Attacking PTR, he said, "The state Finance Minister should understand that this is too big a case to be brushed under the carpet with weak statements posted as defences. We humbly request that the State Finance Minister not underestimate the intelligence of the people of Tamil Nadu, and not everyone would believe the fairy tales that you float like your partymen."

Earlier on Thursday, Annamalai shared the audio clip on Twitter, purportedly of TN Finance Minister. "In a conversation with a journalist, TN State Finance Minister reveals that TN CM’s son Udhayanidhi & Son in Law Sabareesan have accumulated ₹30,000 Crores in a year," Annamalai tweeted.