TN BJP Urges CM Stalin To Use PM Modi's Images In Central Schemes Implemented In State

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing two decades in public office on 7 October, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit has appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to use PM's pictures for Central government's schemes implemented in the state. As a part of celebrations in the state, BJP leaders and workers conducted a cleanliness drive at Chennai's Royapuram. Accompanied by state Fisherman wing chief Sathish, Tamil Nadu BJP national co-in charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy took part in the cleanliness program.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said , "I appeal to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to use the image of PM Modi in Central government's schemes to Tamil Nadu and to not politicise it by avoiding the image of PM Modi while using Central government's fund."

Lauding the Prime Minister, Reddy further credited the former for several key schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu and allocation of funds for the uplift of the Tamilians.

PM Modi's 20 years in office & 'Seva Samarpan' programs

It is worth mentioning that BJP has marked the 20-year journey of PM Modi with 'Seva Samarpan' programs across the country. In Tamil Nadu, the party workers cleaned the streets and also distributed free food to the needy. They even sent postcards to the Prime Minister to congratulate him for serving the nation for this long. PM Modi, who has completed today 20 years in public office, has become the longest-serving head of an elected government after former Prime Ministers Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Earlier today, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to people as he was given the opportunity to serve as Gujarat Chief Minister and later as India's Prime Minister. He recalled that his journey in service began long before his CM terms, referring to his journey in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"On this day, 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility to serve the public. My journey of serving the people, living among the people was going on for many decades ago. But 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. As the head of the government, first as Chief Minister and then Prime Minister of the country. I had never imagined that I could reach the post of PM," said PM Modi.

(Image: ANI)