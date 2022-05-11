TN: Case Against BJP District Chairman, 24 Others For Placing Banner Without Permission

A case has been registered against 25 people, including a Bharatiya Janata Party district chairman, for placing a banner in Tamil Nadu's Madurai city without proper permission. This was after the state-level consultative meeting of the Tamil Nadu BJP was held at a private hotel on Algarkovil Road in Madurai on Tuesday under the chairmanship of state president Annamalai.

Ahead of the meeting, BJP banners were placed on Algarkovil Road in Madurai without proper permission. Following the meeting, the corporation employees tried to remove the banners on the orders of the corporation administration. However, the saffron party members attacked the corporation employees and engaged in a road blockade.

The incident caused a great stir in Madurai. This also resulted in the Tallakulam police registering a case against 25 people, including BJP Madurai district chief Saravanan, for placing banners that obstructed traffic without proper permission.

MK Stalin: 'No lock-up deaths will happen'

Meanwhile, in another update from the southern state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assured the Assembly that no more custodial deaths will take place in the state. Speaking on the last day of the Assembly session, during the question hour, Stalin announced that stringent action will be taken against the accused in the V Vignesh murder case and added they would not be spared.

CM Stalin asserted that the state government was not involved in concealing such cases and is transparent in administration and tough on criminals. He said those arrested will be presented before a magistrate following due procedure. He also reiterated that the government has given strict directions for officials to follow during interrogations, wherein an accused in custody should not be tortured physically or mentally. "We have given adequate instructions to prevent custodial deaths in the future," he said, adding that the death of accused cannot be justified, irrespective of which political party is in power.

The statement comes just a few days after the case was transferred to the CB-CID and several police officers who had been named during the interrogation were issued summons. Following the interrogation, at least six policemen were arrested by the CB-CID in connection with the April 19 death of Vignesh, 25, at Secretariat Colony police station.