TN Civic Polls: HC Orders Madras Municipality To Take Down Campaign Posters Across City

Disposing of a plea moved by P Arumugam of AIADMK, Madras High Court on Wednesday, February 16, asked the Tamil Nadu state election commission to remove all the posters, posted by the candidates in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Two judges bench consisting of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy announced the order, "Any violation of the order would be dealt with contempt of court proceedings." The judges also said that no one will be allowed to disfigure the city. Candidates contesting the elections had posted their posters for the upcoming urban local body polls.

Madras HC stated that the cost to remove each poster should be taken by the candidates to the Chennai Municipality. Court added that even if the posters were posted with due permission from the owner then appropriate permission will be still required from the concerned authorities.

Arumugam, a candidate of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) also complained in his petition about the local Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate pasting pictures over his poster so that the AIADMK's posters are not seen. Arumugam presented pictures as proof to support his claim, further informing that he has asked the state election commission for extra police force during the election for free and fair polling.

Madras HC asked the State Election Commission to punish the violators who pasted pictures over the AIADMK candidate to hide his face and cause hindrance to his campaign. The court also asked the Greater Chennai Corporation to punish the AIADMK candidate, the petitioner P Arumugam for pasting pictures on the wall.

Tamil Nadu Urban local body polls

57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts of ward members in 649 urban local bodies. The 649 urban bodies are divided into 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats. People of respected constituencies will cast their vote on February 19. The results of the election will be declared on February 22.

The main competition in this poll will be between AIADMK and DMK. The majority of candidates fighting this election are from DMK. The election of urban local body is happening after 10 years in Tamil Nadu.