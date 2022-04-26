TN CM announces Rs 10 lakh solatium to family of custodial death victim, says probe will be fair

Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Vignesh, who allegedly died in police custody recently, on humanitarian grounds and assured that the probe in the case will be thorough and fair.

Also, he informed the Assembly that the government would bear the medical expenses of Suresh, who was arrested along with Vignesh for allegedly consuming ganja on their possession, by the Secretariat Colony police on April 18.

Responding to the call attention motion moved by Leader of Opposition AIADMK K Palaniswami, and other parties in the Assembly, seeking justice to Vignesh who had died on April 19, the Chief Minister said the duo were stopped by the police at Kellys during a routine vehicle check.

When Vignesh did not give a proper reply, the police checked the auto-rickshaw in which he came and found ganja and liquor bottles in the vehicle, the Chief Minister, who holds the police portfolio, further said.

Immediately, both youngsters were asked to go the police station for enquiry. But Vignesh refused and attempted to attack the police with a knife. However, the police overpowered him and took the duo to the police station after seizing the contraband and liquor bottles in their possession.

It was found that Suresh had 11 criminal cases while Vignesh faced two. "Both were given breakfast on April 19. But Vignesh developed vomiting and seizure. He was rushed to government hospital where he was pronounced brought dead by the doctors," Stalin said.

Police registered a case of "suspicious death" and a police sub-inspector, a constable and a home guard personnel were suspended in connection with the incident. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch CID police for further investigation.

"This government is taking all legal steps in connection with the custodial death," the Chief Minister said and added whether his DMK is in power or not, the party is firm that deaths in police custody should be probed thoroughly and that appropriate action should be taken against those who are responsible.

"The case will be investigated thoroughly. The DMK is committed to getting the accused involved in the case punished and the DMK will stand with the oppressed and ensure justice," Stalin said and announced the immediate disbursement of a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Vignesh.

The government would bear the medical expenses of Suresh, he said. PTI JSP HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)