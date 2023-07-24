TN CM Inaugurates Registration Camp For Women To Avail Rs 1,000 Monthly Assistance Scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated a camp here to facilitate registration of applications by women to avail the Rs 1,000 monthly basic income scheme, a flagship programme of the ruling DMK regime set to be launched in September.

Launching the registration exercise, Stalin described the scheme as revolutionary that would lead to a new renaissance in the lives of crores of women. The Rs 12,000 payout per annum would be great support for women, a symbol of development. It would help them improve their standards of living, lead a life of self-respect and eradicate poverty.

The government had announced that the scheme would be implemented from September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Dravidian icon C N Annadurai, also the founder of the DMK.

The Chief Minister said these goals embodied the ideals of the Dravidian model good governance inspired by reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy, Annadurai and late chief minister M Karunanidhi, after whom it has been named.

The Rs 1,000 Kalaignar assistance scheme would be a remarkable initiative among all the social justice schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu, Stalin reiterated. For the scheme, Rs 12,000 crore would be set apart next year.

Stalin, also the chief of ruling DMK, referred to the Opposition criticism vis-a-vis the scheme.

"They (AIADMK) said DMK captured power through false assurances. We would have given (Rs 1,000 assistance) after assuming power. However, the state finances were in bad shape and the country was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic," the CM said.

Now, the scheme is set to be launched on September 15 after corrective action on the fiscal front to an extent, he underlined, apparently blaming the previous AIADMK regimes (2011-21). The CM, without naming anyone, said some were involved in false propaganda against the scheme and asserted that it would be implemented.

In order to recognise and give respect to the hard work of women for their families, the DMK had promised Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for them. The scheme registration event symbolised the commencement of fulfillment of the assurance made to the people.

"You should remember that this is your right; you need not regard this as assistance provided by the government," he said.

Following the launch, the amount would be credited (DBT) to the bank accounts of beneficiaries and there is no scope for 'any wrongs' at all. "I firmly believe that through this great scheme, the socio-economic status of women in Tamil Nadu will develop to a huge extent," Stalin said.

Late Chief Minister Karunanidhi launched here the Women Self Help Group initiative in 1989 and rolling out the registration process for Kalaignar Scheme for Women's Right in Dharmapuri is based on confidence that projects initiated here would spread across the whole of Tamil Nadu, the CM added.

He recalled that in 2021, immediately after assuming charge as the chief minister, the first official file he signed was the scheme to provide fare-free travel to women in state-run town buses.

"Every day, 36 lakh women use the fare-free bus services and so far women have used the services for 283 crore times," he said adding the free service helped women save Rs 800-Rs 1,000 per month and that is the most significant aspect.

He also listed a slew of other welfare schemes like the Rs 1,000 monthy aid scheme for girl students, the breakfast plan for government school students. In continuation of such efforts, the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance Kalaignar Scheme for Women's Right was named after late leader Karunanidhi who implemented several schemes for women development, he said.

He inspected the process of biometric registration and said as many as 35,925 camps have been set up across the state for the registration exercise led by 68,190 volunteers. "From today onwards, the camps will work on Sundays as well till August 28." Authorities said the first phase of special camp for Dharmapuri district would be held from July 24 to August 4, covering 2,21,484 family card holders.

The second phase of the camp would be conducted between August 5 and 16 for 2,47,111 ration card holders.

In the 2023-24 Budget, the state government announced allocation of Rs 7,000 crore for the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam' (Kalaignar Scheme for Women's Right) an initiative to ensure a basic minimum income for eligible women heads of families. The scheme is expected to benefit approximately one crore women.

As regards eligibility, the government has said that the yearly income of the family should be less than Rs 2.50 lakh per annum.

In case the applicants own wetland, it should be less than five acres and in case of dryland, it must be below ten acres. Annual domestic electricity consumption should be less than 3,600 units.

On July 7, Stalin, in a review meeting here advised officials to ensure that not a single eligible person is left out of the scheme's ambit. District collectors should ensure that marginalised sections of society such as those living on streets, tribals and sanitary workers are benefitted.

Even if prospective beneficiaries from marginalised sections do not have requisite documents like ration and Aadhar cards, facilitation should be extended to them to get such documents.

The other aspects in respect of eligibility is the stipulation that applicants should have completed 21 years of age and only one woman/woman-head from a family that has a ration card could apply to avail the Rs 1,000 monthly support.

In the ration card, if the name of a man was mentioned as family head, his wife would be regarded as woman head of the family. For some reason, if the name of the man's wife does not figure in the ration card, one of the other women, who are part of that family would be treated as woman head of family for the purpose of the scheme.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam, elected representatives and senior officials took part.