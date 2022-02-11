TN CM Launches Excavation To Unearth Town Planning, Palace Design Of Cholas

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched archaeological excavation initiatives, including efforts aimed at ascertaining the design of the Chola emperors' palace and capital town planning. Stalin launched the work to bring out the design of the Maaligaimedu palace belonging to the mighty Cholas and town planning of Gangaikonda Cholapuram, the capital of the imperial dynasty during the reign of Rajendra I (1012-1040). Both the places fall under Ariyalur district, which is part of the Cauvery delta region in Tamil Nadu.

Besides these two places, excavations were launched by Stalin, through video conferencing from the Secretariat here, at Keezhadi and nearby areas of Konthagai, Agaram and Manalur in Sivaganga district, an official release said.

As regards Keezhadi and adjoining locations, the present eighth phase would look for additional material proof in respect of aspects, including domestic and foreign trade and commerce. The Tamil land is very ancient and to scientifically establish the antiquity of Tamil language and culture, archaeological excavations are necessary, the government said. Stalin had on January 20 announced such excavation initiatives.

