TN CM lays foundation stone for NTT Global Data Centre's Rs 2,500 cr unit

Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the proposed data centre to be set up by Japanese technology major NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

The data centre, to be spread across 8.25 lakh square feet, would be set up in Ambattur here at an outlay of Rs 2,500 crore that would generate 700 jobs, a state government release said.

Stalin laid the foundation stone for the facility, that will also have a 50 MW solar park, through video conference, the release said.

NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure has set up over 160 data centres in over 20 countries, it said.

In another release, the government said logistics services provider DP World has decided to ramp up investments in Tamil Nadu to set up container terminals in various parts of the state at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

Senior officials of the United Arab Emirates-based company exchanged documents with the government authorities on Saturday, in the presence of the Chief Minister, committing Rs 2,000 crore investments, an official release said.

DP World plans to set up container terminals in Tuticorin, Thiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore, besides multi-product storage facilities, data centres, a trade zone, among others.

DP World has already invested Rs 2,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, that win creation of 4,000 jobs by setting up container terminals, container freight stations, bonded warehouses, in Chennai , Tiruvallur, Tuticorin, Sriperumbudur.

Industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, chief secretary V Iraianbu, industries department principal secretary N Muruganandham were among those who were present on the occasion, the release added. PTI VIJ APR APR

