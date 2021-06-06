TN CM MK Stalin Visits Vandalur Zoo After Eight Asiatic Lions Test Positive For COVID

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday visited Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur to take stock of the incidence of COVID-19 infection among Asiatic Lions at the Zoo. About eight Asiatic lions from Vandalur Zoo have tested positive for the Coronavirus. CM Stalin is also the Chairperson of Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu and visited the Zoological Park to review the treatment being given to infected Lions as well as took cognizance of the medical intervention being administered by the inhouse vets under the expert guidance of the TANUVAS team of doctors.

After the lions tested positive, the zoo officials immediately quarantined all the Asiatic lions with the help of the vets under the supervision of the seniors' vets of Tamil Nadu. Veterinary University treatments have been started with antibiotics and other

prophylactic drugs. On June 3, a 9-year-old lioness, Neela succumbed to the disease.

CM Stalin calls for the best treatment for lions

Tamil Nadu CM instructed senior officials of the Department of Environment & Forest and the Zoo to take all measures to provide the best treatment to infected Lions as per the Protocols. He asked the authorities to ensure that proper vaccination is administered to all animal Handlers and zoo officials.

The Zoo authorities informed the CM that 7 samples were sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly for detailed analysis. The samples of all the lions are also being analysed through genetic sequencing in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad which is an approved animal SARS-CoV-2 virus sequencing centre by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to find the strain of the virus that has infected the Lions. This analysis is expected to reveal better insights into the reasons and

possibilities of COVID-19 contraction by Animals.

COVID-19 cases in Asiatic Lions

However, this is not the first case, several lions in other states have also tested positive for COVID-19

Marking a first in India, Several Asiatic lions at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad showed mild symptoms of the COVID-19 on May 5

A lion at the Etawah Safari Park has tested positive and another was suspected to have caught the infection on May 8

A lion, named Tripur, living in Jaipur zoo has tested positive for Coronavirus on May 12.

COVID- 19 situation in Tamil Nadu

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 11,505 new COVID-19 cases with 32,472 recoveries and 443 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,57,463 with 19,32,778 total recoveries and 26,571 deaths.

(Image Credits: PIXABAY)