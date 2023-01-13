TN CM Stalin Condoles Senior Politician Sharad Yadav's Demise

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of RJD leader and former Union Minister Thiru. Sharad Yadav," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, he said "we have lost one of the tallest socialist leaders who remained deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and secularism till his last breath."