TN CM Stalin Gifts Bicycle To 7-year-old Boy Who Donated His Savings To COVID Relief Fund

A seven-year-old boy Harish Varman from Madurai, who had recently donated his piggy bank savings to Tamil Nadu CM's COVID relief fund, was in for a special surprise. Harish Varman, who is a son of an electrician, had been saving money for the last 2 years to buy a bicycle, but now decided to donate the money after witnessing the suffering people are having to undergo due to the pandemic.

7-yr-old donates for CM's COVID relief fund

Sending his piggy bank savings along with a handwritten note to MK Stalin, Varman asked the Chief Minister to help the one's suffering due to COVID-19. Touched by this heart-warming gesture, MK Stalin gifted him a bicycle, which arrived at his home on Sunday. Harish was surprised when Madurai North MLA K Thalapathy and few party members landed at his doorstep with a brand new bicycle.

Following this, the Chief Minister uploaded Harish's video, in which he was being given a bicycle on his official Twitter handle. Not only this, MK Stalin also spoke to the 77-year old on call and appreciated him for his selfless act. He also advised him to be careful in this pandemic situation. His father Ilango and mother Geetha were elated that their son got to speak to the Tamil Nadu CM.

Meanwhile, in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic, MK Stalin has allotted ministers for every district to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 containment measures. He said the ministers must ensure that not even a single patient dies because of COVID-19.

Speaking at the first Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Sunday, he said, "The ministers should ensure full implementation of the lockdown. Oxygen is being supplied to both government and private hospitals under challenging circumstances. Ministers should see to it that the life-saving gas is used in a proper manner and not sold in the black market at the hospitals."

Moreover, according to a Health Ministry’s order, Remdesivir drug is now being sold in Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Tirunelveli districts, apart from Chennai, for patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals. MK Stalin said, "The ministers would oversee the sale of the drug and ensure that it is not sold in black markets."

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has received five lakh COVID-19 vaccines for people between the ages of 18 and 45 from the Centre. Whereas 12,000 oxygen beds are being created in the state of which, 5,592 beds have already been created and put to use. Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 25,146 new COVID cases with 23,515 recoveries and 236 deaths in 24 hours. The total active cases of the state remain at 14,4547 with 12,20,064 total recoveries and 15,648 deaths, as per Health Ministry data.

(Image: Twitter- @Mkstalin, PTI)