TN CM Stalin Urges EAM Jaishankar To Take Action For Release Of 15 Indian Fishermen

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested him to take action for the immediate release of 15 fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. He also asked him to take up the matter with the concerned diplomatic channels and discuss the release of the fishermen and their boats.

Notably, 15 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on November 5.

Stalin demands immediate release of 15 Indian fishermen

The fishing community is in fear because of the arrests made by the Sri Lankan navy on a regular basis, said Stalin, “Despite our repeated requests, such incidents of apprehension have continued unabated, causing fear and anger among the entire fishing community who depend on their traditional fishing grounds in the Palk Bay area. Therefore I urge you to take up this matter through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of the fishermen. I solicit your support for the release of 100 fishing boats that are under Sri Lankan custody.”

This comes over two months after the Sri Lankan navy chased away and then arrested 10 Indian fishermen for allegedly engaging in ‘illegal fishing’ in Mullaitivu waters via the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Before the incident, on August 10, as many as nine Indian fishermen were arrested for trespassing and fishing in Sri Lankan waters, the Q Branch Police, Rameshwaram informed.

Letters by Stalin and AIADMK’s Paneerselvam

After Sri Lankan Navy’s repeated apprehensions of Indian fishermen, TN CM Stalin and AIADMK coordinator Paneerselvam wrote to EAM Jaishankar urging for their release. Paneerselvam said, “I am writing this letter with a deep sense of worry about the safety and wellbeing of the fishermen of Tamil Nadu who are now being apprehended frequently by the Sri Lankan Navy while they pursue their traditional occupation of fishing.”

IMAGE: PTI