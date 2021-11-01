TN CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi; Requests ₹1,178 Cr MGNREGS Funds To Clear 'wage Liability'

On Monday, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release wage liability of ₹1,178.12 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to the state.

In a letter addressed to PM Modi, CM Stalin has underlined that the Centre had released ₹3,524.69 crore under MGNREGS for this fiscal, which had been utilized by Tamil Nadu by September 15. The CM further underlined in the letter that no further fund has been granted under the scheme, leading to wage liability of ₹1,178.12 crore until November 1.

"MGNREGS is considered as a stable livelihood opportunity in rural areas and the present delay in wage payment is causing hardships to many thousands of rural households, and may lead them to disown the scheme and lead to urban migration for employment opportunities which is to be averted by MGNREGS," Stalin wrote in the letter, urging PM Modi to release funds immediately, particularly considering the festive season.

"I am sure that you would appreciate the fairness of my request and will act upon it favorably," Stalin said, concluding the letter.

Stalin writes to PM Modi over MGNREGS at a time many activists are criticising the central government for an alleged reduction in budget allocation for the scheme. The activists, as per reports, have also claimed that around 13% of the total households that had applied for the scheme did not get employment this fiscal year.

What is MGNREGS?

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), also known as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is an Indian legislation enacted on August 25, 2005.

The MGNREGS provides a legal guarantee of hundred days of employment, in every financial year, to adult members of any rural household willing to do public work related to unskilled manual work at the statutory minimum wage.

This scheme was introduced with an aim of improving the purchasing power of the rural people, primarily semi or unskilled work to people living below the poverty line in rural India, and bridging the gap between the rich and poor in the country.The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) is monitoring the entire implementation of this scheme in association with state governments.