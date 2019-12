Tamil Nadu Congress leader commenting on the protest led by M K Stalin said that it was welcomed by the Tamil Nadu people and P Chidambaram's participation in the protest gained more attention during the rally. DMK and its alliance parties took out a massive rally in Chennai on Monday, December 23 against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Thousands of protesters actively took part in the rally which started at CMDA office in Egmore and ended at Rajarathinam Stadium.