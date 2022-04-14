After reports of a government school in Tamil Nadu attempting to promote religious conversion surfaced, the parent of a student spoke to Republic Media Network and stated that its time to take strict actions against forceful religious conversion. The father of a class 6 student who complained of a teacher promoting Christianity inside the classroom and attempting religious conversion, said that he will protest against this act on behalf of all the students.

"My daughter told me about the conversion on April 12, after which I went to meet the Head Master yesterday but he was not available. The Police Inspector was present and when we asked our daughter about the incident, she confessed everything. We learned that it's not just my daughter, students of classes 6,7 & 8 are subject to this kind of conversion torture", the father of the victim told Republic TV.

On Wednesday, a video of a girl raising the issue of religious conversion went viral where the student accused her tailoring teacher of religious conversion inside the classroom.

He explained that according to her daughter's confession, students were made to kneel down and pray after the lunch break. When his daughter opposed doing so saying her parents haven't taught them to pray that way, she was forced to act as said by the teacher. He alleged that the conversion issue has been going on for a while now but nobody cared about it.

The girl's father mentioned, "Students are generally afraid of teachers. If they try to offend them, it may affect their marks. But, I'm not afraid of these threats and I cannot accept insulting our religious gods as satan. It is very wrong to do such things in a government school. I'm protesting against this not just for my daughter but on behalf of all students".

Teacher suspended in Tamil Nadu after student alleges religious conversion in school

After a class 6 student lodged a complaint against alleged attempts of religious conversion in a government higher secondary school, the teacher has been suspended in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

Referring to the suspension of the school teacher concerning the incident, he said that suspending a teacher is not the solution as the same thing can be repeated in another school. He further said that these teachers are actually preachers, and that students would get spoiled because of them.

"When I was studying in class 6, issues like this happened. The same thing happened when I was in class 11 too. It is time to take action against these acts as per law," he added.

(Image: RepublicWorld)