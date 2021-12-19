TN COVID-19 Aggregate Reaches 27.39 Lakh

Tamil Nadu's coronavirus aggregate touched 27,39,806 as 610 positives were added afresh on Sunday while the toll rose to 36,680 with four more deaths.

According to a health department bulletin, Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 129 and 98 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Coimbatore, which has been reporting new cases in triple digits for several weeks added 98 new infections in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, recoveries outnumbered new infections with 682 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,95,856 leaving 7,270 active infections, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,01,616 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.62 crore.

As many as 24 districts registered less than 10 new Covid-19 infections, while Ariyalur and Virudhunagar saw nil cases.

