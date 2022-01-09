TN COVID-19 tally breaches 28 lakh mark

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu continued to report over 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday as 12,895 infections were added to its tally, which touched 28,00,286 while 12 more deaths mounted the toll to 36,855.

Recoveries remained low with 1,808 people walking out of health care facilities aggregating to 27,12,096 leaving 51,335 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

After witnessing a declining trend for several weeks, Tamil Nadu has been reporting a sharp rise in new cases over the last few days. The state recorded 10,978 new cases on Saturday.

The state capital accounted for majority of new cases with 6,186 people contracting the contagion followed by Chengalpet 1,512 while 18 districts reported new cases in triple digits.

Among those who tested positive today include 52 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

A total of 1,48,308 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.85 crore.

On the status of Omicron variant, the bulletin said total cases stood at 185 of which 179 were discharged, leaving nil active cases. Six cases cross-notified to Kerala, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, it added. PTI VIJ ROH ROH

