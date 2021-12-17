TN Covid-19 Tally Rises To 27.38 Lakh With 621 New Cases; Fatalities 36,667 With 11 Deaths

Tamil Nadu saw 621 new Covid-19 infections, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, taking the caseload to 27,38,583 while the death toll rose to 36,667 with 11 more deaths, the Health Department said on Friday.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 679 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 26,94,509 leaving 7,407 active infections, a bulletin said.

A total of 1,05,974 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,60,13,280.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 127 and 102 cases respectively, while the remaining were spread across other districts.

As many as 23 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Theni recorded the least with one case each, the bulletin said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)