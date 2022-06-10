TN Cruise Row: Puducherry Min Says 'What Happens Inside Decided By Those Who Gave License'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Puducherry Tourism Minister Lakshminarayanan stated that the state government has no jurisdiction over the movement of cruiseliners inside state waters and further stated the central and port authorities will take a call and the state will accordingly adhere to the directions.

He was responding to the row created over the presence of a Casino atop a 'The Empress', a luxury cruise liner operated by Cordelia shipping company, which will enter the waters of Puducherry on June 11 travelling from Tamil Nadu, after it was inaugurated by TN CM MK Stalin. AIADMK conducted a protest against the cruiseliner citing it may bring along with it the culture of drugs and gambling.

The Tourism Minister said that the shipping company has given an undertaking that the cruise liner will have no casino while operating in the Indian waters.

He said, "The Shipping Ministry, GoI, has permitted them to travel in national and international waters. We have no jurisdiction over this issue. We can give them permission to land here and let them go back. What happens inside the cruise is decided by the authorities giving permission and license. According to my information, the shipping company has provided an undertaking to the port department that no casino will be operated within Indian waters."

AIADMK protest against Tamil Nadu CM for flagging off cruise liner

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) raised serious objections against Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for flagging off luxury cruise yacht 'The Empress' as it has a casino atop the deck. The AIADMK raised questions whether the Chief Minister was promoting gambling by engaging in such an inauguration.

Speaking to Republic TV, Vaiyapuri Manikandan, deputy secretary AIADMK Puducherry said, "The cruise is scheduled to land on the waters of Puducherry territory tomorrow. We strongly condemn the government if it does go ahead with giving permission for the ship to make a stop.

Shame on DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for having flagged off a ship that has a Casino on deck, what kind of message is he trying to send to the youth? Is he trying to promote gambling? How can an acting CM behave this way? We strongly condemn it."

Manikandan also threatened a protest if the cruise is allowed to sail on the waters of Puducherry. He said, "AIADMK will protest if the ship enters Puducherry waters. Just because we're in an alliance with the ruling party, doesn't mean we will accept every decision of CM N. Rangaswamy."

'We all saw what happened with Goa': AIADMK

Referring to the state of Goa and the purported culture that cruise liners bring along with them Manikandan said, "This is not the culture of Puducherry. We have all seen what has happened with Goa, that might be the culture in the North, but we won't allow this in the south, not in Pudhuvai," the AIADMK leader stated.

'The Empress' operated by the cruiseliner company the Cordelia inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu CM from the Chennai port on June 4 has 1,800 passengers with a crew of 600 will cover a roundabout route to Puducherry. Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan and Tourism department secretary B Chandra Mohan participated in the inauguration of the luxury line, which is being seen as an additional tourism attraction for Chennaites. The Empress is said to have 11 decks with 796 cabins, a theatre, a swimming pool and several food pavilions.

Image: RepublicWorld