TN Custodial Torture: Madurai Bench Of Madras HC Directs State To File Counter-affidavits

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the state to file detailed counter affidavits to the petitions filed by one of the victims of the Ambasamudram custodial torture case.

P Arun Kumar, one of the victims of the custodial torture case that took place a few months ago in Ambasamudram area of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, has now moved a petition in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

In his petition, he states, "Ambasamudram police filed a fake case against me and arrested me and then brutally tortured me while I was in their custody. Four of my teeth were broken by the cops. Just like me, many other people in their custody were also tortured by the then DSP Balvir Singh. The CB-CID is now investigating this matter. Therefore, I request the CB-CID file a chargesheet in the case at the earliest. I further seek CCTV footage of the Ambasamudram police station from March 10 be provided. I further demand compensation for breaking my teeth and also a report from the Amudha IAS team, who investigated this case.”

The petition was heard by Justice T Nagarjun, who directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a counter-affidavit in the matter and postponed the hearing to August 29.

IPS Singh was the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ambasamudram police station in Tirunelveli district until a few months ago. Hailing from Haryana, he belongs to the Tamil Nadu cadet. Allegations surfaced against him earlier this year when he was accused of plucking the teeth of the accused using pliers, who were taken into custody. A number of victims spoke out against Singh, alleging him of subjecting them to brutal torture while in police custody. A lot of videos were also shared on social media regarding this. Protests were also held against Singh.

Following this, Singh was temporarily suspended from the post and put on a waitlist. But the demands from the victims and their families and the public to dismiss Singh grew stronger along with a probe to bring out the truth. Similarly the other policemen posted in Ambasamudram police station were also transferred.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government ordered for a committee to be set up to conduct an inquiry in the matter. Senior IAS officer Amudha was appointed to lead the probe, under whose recommendation the case was later transferred to the CB-CID. A case was properly registered by them against Singh under three sections, but a chargesheet has not been filed yet.