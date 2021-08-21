TN Electricity Minister Claims 2.38 Lakh Tonnes Of Coal Missing At NCTPS; Seeks Action

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji stated on Friday, August 20, that roughly 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal meant to run the thermal power plant in North Chennai had gone missing, revealing a discrepancy between records and stock on hand. The Minister, who inspected the North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) at Ennore, expressed his surprise at the alleged irregularities, saying that the inconsistency was discovered during an inspection by top officials.

2.38 lakh tonnes of coal goes missing

The minister noted, "The discrepancy between the record and the stock came to light during the inspection by a three-member team, which includes director of generation and director of distribution on August 6 and 9 respectively. During the stock verification, the officials found that 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal worth Rs 85 crore was not in reserve."

He claimed the stock was validated at of the end of March this year and that a clear picture will emerge after a thorough investigation. Balaji stated,

"Preliminary investigation reveals that about 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal seem to have gone missing. There should not be any variation in the figures on records and stock had the administration been proper."

Coal missing from North Chennai Thermal Power plant

The Minister added that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter and that an inquiry would be launched at the thermal power plants in Tuticorin and Mettur (Salem) to determine the truth about coal allocation. The Mahanadhi coalfields Limited (Talchar & IB Valley), Orissa, and Eastern Coalfields Limited supply the raw materials for the coal-fired NCTPS, which uses seawater as a coolant. NCTPS –II (2x600 MW) began commercial operation in March 2014 for Unit-I. Unit-II began in May 2014.

He claimed that no power plant maintenance work had been completed in the last nine months of the previous AIADMK government's mandate. In fact, he stated that the officers at NCTPS told him that no maintenance equipment had been purchased in the last three years.

The Minister stated that the department has identified transformers with high or low voltage concerns in all 234 constituencies. He also confirmed that the work to replace 8900 such transformers has begun at a cost of Rs 625 crore. He estimated that the project will take three months to finish.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: @V_Senthilbalaji/Twitter/Pixabay