Last Updated:

TN Electricity Minister Claims 2.38 Lakh Tonnes Of Coal Missing At NCTPS; Seeks Action

Tamil Nadu Minister noted that the coal, worth Rs 85 crore, was listed on the books but was missing; action will be taken against those responsible.

Written By
Srishti Goel
Tamil Nadu

Picture Credit: @V_Senthilbalaji/Twitter/Pixabay 


Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji stated on Friday, August 20, that roughly 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal meant to run the thermal power plant in North Chennai had gone missing, revealing a discrepancy between records and stock on hand. The Minister, who inspected the North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) at Ennore, expressed his surprise at the alleged irregularities, saying that the inconsistency was discovered during an inspection by top officials.

2.38 lakh tonnes of coal goes missing

The minister noted, "The discrepancy between the record and the stock came to light during the inspection by a three-member team, which includes director of generation and director of distribution on August 6 and 9 respectively. During the stock verification, the officials found that 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal worth Rs 85 crore was not in reserve."

He claimed the stock was validated at of the end of March this year and that a clear picture will emerge after a thorough investigation. Balaji stated,

READ | AIADMK walks out from Tamil Nadu Assembly over Kodanad probe; alleges political vendetta

"Preliminary investigation reveals that about 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal seem to have gone missing. There should not be any variation in the figures on records and stock had the administration been proper."

Coal missing from North Chennai Thermal Power plant

The Minister added that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter and that an inquiry would be launched at the thermal power plants in Tuticorin and Mettur (Salem) to determine the truth about coal allocation. The Mahanadhi coalfields Limited (Talchar & IB Valley), Orissa, and Eastern Coalfields Limited supply the raw materials for the coal-fired NCTPS, which uses seawater as a coolant. NCTPS –II (2x600 MW) began commercial operation in March 2014 for Unit-I. Unit-II began in May 2014.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM defends DMK govt's move after Opposition walkout; 'fulfilling poll promises'

He claimed that no power plant maintenance work had been completed in the last nine months of the previous AIADMK government's mandate. In fact, he stated that the officers at NCTPS told him that no maintenance equipment had been purchased in the last three years.

READ | TN SSLC Result 2021 Date and Time: Tamil Nadu class 10 result likely on August 23

The Minister stated that the department has identified transformers with high or low voltage concerns in all 234 constituencies. He also confirmed that the work to replace 8900 such transformers has begun at a cost of Rs 625 crore. He estimated that the project will take three months to finish.

READ | Thoothukudi Sterlite firing: TN govt extends Justice Aruna Commission's tenure by 6 months

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: @V_Senthilbalaji/Twitter/Pixabay 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND