Tamil Nadu Govt Extends Lockdown Till August 31, Complete Lockdown On Sundays

Amid the increasing coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the government has extended the lockdown across the state till August 31. The state will observe a complete lockdown on every Sunday and the e-pass system, used by private vehicles for inter-district travel, will be continued till August end. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami after conducting a detailed meeting with district collectors and health experts.

The government has further decided to extend the timing of all shops and marketplaces for an additional hour, the shops will be opened till 7 PM. The Night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm onward. Schools and colleges will remain closed until further notice. Further, the government has also removed restrictions on the sale of e-commerce products.

The restriction over the Metro and electric train services will continue and the services will remain closed. The ban on international flights will also remain, except for operations approved by the central government. The ban on buses will also continue and the existing operations of the Railways will continue.

Furthermore, restaurants will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 7 pm with 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants can continue home delivery services until 9 pm, however the ban on air conditioners in restaurants will continue. Additionally, theatres, gyms, swimming pools and parks will remain closed across the state in a view to curb the spread of the lethal infection.

AP govt announces week-long lockdown

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government also announced a week-long lockdown from August 3 to August 9 in Machilipatnam town and Machilipatnam rural Mandal of Krishna district on Wednesday as the covid-19 cases are on the rise. Shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to function in the area from 6 am to 9 am. Besides that all shops will be totally shut, Minister for Transport from Machilipatnam Assembly constituency, Perni Venkataramaiah informed.

The minister further informed that all kinds of transport will be prohibited from entering and leaving the Mandal. However, he said that agriculture works will be given relaxation, and the farmers and labour are advised to use masks and gloves.

(With inputs from ANI)