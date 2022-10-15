TN Government Offices Raided By Anti-corruption Dept; Rs 1.12 Cr Unaccounted Cash Seized

The Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tamil Nadu on Friday, October 14, conducted raids at multiple government offices across the state and confiscated unaccounted cash totalling Rs 1.12 crore. Notably, of the total amount of Rs 1.12 crore of unaccounted cash, about Rs 75 lakh was recovered from the guest home of the Tiruvarur Highways Department.

Raids held at 27 Tamil Nadu government offices

The DVAC conducted surprise raids on Friday in several districts across Tamil Nadu at 27 government offices including the District Industries Centre in Tirunelveli, the Office of the Assistant Director (AD) for Highways, AD (Panchayat) and the Rural Development Department in Virudhunagar. In addition to this, searches were also carried out at offices of the registration department, revenue department, regional transport offices, forest department, fire and rescue services and others.

According to the press release by the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Tamil Nadu, an amount of Rs 8.87 lakh was seized from the office of the Assistant Director, Highways Namakkal, while another raid at the office in Virudhanagar Assistant Director, Rural Development department ended with the recovery of Rs 6.67 lakh. Also, Rs 4.26 lakh was seized during the raid at the office of AD, agriculture office in Villupuram, DVAC said in the press release.