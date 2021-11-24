TN Governor Ravi visits Kanniyakumari

Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday visited Kanniyakumari district and engaged in various activities, the Raj Bhavan here said.

He interacted with the officials of District Sainik Welfare Board and Ex-Servicemen about the implementation of welfare schemes meant for them, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Ravi said ex-servicemen were the most precious asset of the nation and that they have served even at the time of crisis. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment of maintaining dignity and integrity of the ex-servicemen, it said.

The Governor paid floral tributes to the statue of Tiruvalluvar and appraised about the Tamil saint-poet's "unique and priceless contributions of Tirukkural (couplets) to humanity by adding pride to Tamil Nadu, India and the world," it said.

He also visited Swami Vivekananda Rock Memorial and paid floral tributes. PTI SA APR APR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)