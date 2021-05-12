TN Govt Announces Rs 25 Lakh Solatium For Families Of Doctors Who Died Fighting COVID-19

In view of the unprecedented ordeal faced by people owing to the COVID-19 crisis, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced state government's assent to incentives to medical professionals and Rs 25 lakh granted as solatium to the families of 43 doctors who had lost their lives while on COVID-19 treatment duty.

CM Stalin also announced incentives to those medical practitioners and service personnel who were involved in treatment of COVID-19 patients. As per the incentive scheme for the three months- April, May and June. when the second wave of COVID-19 spread, doctors will be paid Rs 30,000, nurses and trainee doctors would be remunerated Rs 20,000, and others like sanitary workers, people working in radiology department, ambulance workers would be granted a sum of Rs 15,000. MK Stalin also extended greeting to the nurses on the International Nurses Day that falls on May 12.

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 29,272 fresh COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far, pushing the caseload to 14,38,509 while 298 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 16,178. According to a medical bulletin, 19,182 people were discharged, taking the tally to 12,60,150.

In view of surge in COVID-19 infections, Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the general public and industries to donate to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to fight against the raging pandemic. The State capital accounted for 7,466 new COVID-19 infections, totaling 4,04,733 till date. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 5,368 deaths. The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was at 1,56,111, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,43,10,931. Tamil Nadu CM on Saturday announced a two-week lockdown across the state from May 10 to 24 May to contain the recent surge of cases.

Amid a nationwide shortage of medical oxygen, the Tamil Nadu government also assured the Madras High Court on April 23 that the State had a manufacturing capacity of 400 metric tonnes of oxygen against its need of 250 metric tonnes, and a storage capacity of 1,200 metric tonnes, or three times higher.

But two weeks later, the State government returned to the court, alleging that Centre diverted quotas of medical oxygen to other States amid a surge when demand in the State outpaced the manufacturing capacity by easy 50 metric tonnes.