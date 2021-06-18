TN Govt Forms Task Force To Aid Zoo And Sanctuaries In Curbing COVID-19 Infection

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday, June 18 formed a state-level task force to provide support and guidance to authorities of the Zoo to prevent and manage COVID-19 infection among the wild and captive animals in the tiger reserves, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries, and reserve forests in the state.

The decision comes in the wake of two lions succumbing to coronavirus at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park recently.

The task force will be headed by Supriya Sahu, principal secretary to the environment, climate change, and forests department, and it will have six members. An official release announced that the task force will have a close watch on disease surveillance, mapping and monitoring system, vaccination, and other important associated departments and it will publish periodic reports.

Supriya Sahu also issued a Government Order mentioning that the state-level task force for COVID-19 surveillance and monitoring will commence its work immediately and meet periodically to review the measures.

TN Forest Minister’s visit to Arignar Anna Zoological Park

Earlier Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K. Ramachandran visited the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur to take an update on the measures adopted by the zoo management to prevent the spread of the infection and the health status of the lions infected with SARS CoV2. Zoo authorities informed him that measures like thermal scanning, social distancing, UV irradiation of feed, complete vaccination of zoo staff, sanitization of animal enclosures, mandatory PPE for staff working close to animal enclosures have been adopted. K. Ramachandran expressed his satisfaction with the safety measures taken by the Zoo management and asked the zoo veterinary team to take all possible steps to improve the health of the infected lions. The minister was given assurance that all endeavors are being made by the Zoo Veterinarians along with the experts of TANUVAS to ensure the lions' recovery.

Before Tamil Nadu Forest Minister’s visit, CM MK Stalin also visited the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, and asked the senior officials of the Department of Environment & Forest and the Zoo to take all measures as per the Protocols. He asked the authorities to ensure that proper vaccination is administered to all animal Handlers and zoo officials. The Zoo authorities informed the CM that 7 samples were sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly for detailed analysis. The samples of all the lions were also being analyzed through genetic sequencing in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad which is an approved animal SARS-CoV-2 virus sequencing centre by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to find the strain of the virus that has infected the Lions.

Image Source- Pixaby/ANI