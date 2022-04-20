'TN Govt Made No Compromise In Governor's Security, Don't Do Politics': CM Stalin

After Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi faced a huge protest on Tuesday, with a swarm of protestors hurling black flags and raising slogans against him, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin denied any compromise in the security of the governor.

Speaking in the state assembly on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, said, "The government of Tamil Nadu will not make any compromise in the protection of the Governor."

Referring to the protest where black flags were thrown at the Governor, the CM said, "Additional DGP Police explains that it is true that black flags tied in plastic bags are thrown away. No stones were thrown at the Governor's convoy during this demonstration."

In the state assembly, he said, "The Governor's security officer has written a letter to the Director of Police informing him that the Governor and his security vehicles were protected by the police."

Speaking about the security provided to the governor, Stalin said, "It was found that 2 DIGs, 21 DSPs, 54 inspectors, 102 assistant inspectors, 1120 guards were deployed to provide security to the governor. The government is responsible and the police are performing that duty," Stalin noted.

Without naming anyone, he said, "Do not do politics by claiming that something that did not happen, happened." It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai alleged on Tuesday said that DMK's allies showed black flags, pelted stones, and threw flag poles and bottles at the governor's convoy.

Letter to Hon Union Home Min Shri @AmitShah avl on the grave failure of @arivalayam govt in maintaining Law & Order in our state.

Today’s attack on Hon TN Gov’s convoy is unprecedented.

Despite our warnings for the past few days @CMOTamilnadu has chosen to turn a blind eye! pic.twitter.com/3FjiusGhDB — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 19, 2022

He called the attack on the governor "unprecedented" and slammed the TN government under Stalin for failing to maintain law and order in the state.

Protestors greet Tamil Nadu governor with black flags

The visuals of the protests accessed by Republic Media Network show how the protestors had attacked the Governor’s convoy by hurling black flags and raising slogans against him. The police present at the site later acted on the matter and detained the accused involved in the incident.

Governor Ravi, who was on his way to visit the Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt was met with severe protest from left-wing parties, including members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Dravida Kazhagam (DK). The protestors had gathered around the Mannampandal area near Mayiladuthurai.

The reason for the protest is being said to be Governor’s alleged ‘unwillingness’ to move the Anti-NEET Bill ahead for clearance. The bill has been passed unanimously by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and is awaiting Governor’s action on the same.

Time and again, CM MK Stalin led ruling DMK dispensation has attacked the Governor for ‘deliberately delaying’ the clearance and for not respecting the Tamil Nadu Assembly and the wishes of the people of the state.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu CM had written to the state governor on April 15 and urged him again to forward the Bill seeking exemption from NEET for graduate medical courses. In the letter, he highlighted that the NEET issue is a matter of deep concern for the people of the state and he is expecting the Governor’s swift response on the same.