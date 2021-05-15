TN Govt Recruits 135 MBBS Students As Trainee Officers To Aid In COVID-19 Fight In Chennai

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, a senior IAS officer in the rank of Principal Secretary with many years of experience in disaster management, was posted as the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation recently, and barely a week into his new job, he has called on final year MBBS students in the city to stand up to the challenge of COVID-19.

Bedi said over 135 students came forward on Friday, May 14, and will take charge as trainee medical officers in the State's fight against COVID-19. Notably, this is the first time, MBBS students are being recruited for COVID duty in Tamil Nadu. In one of his first announcements, Bedi exclaimed that the Chennai City Corporation was recruiting 300 students and shortly following his request, over 135 students volunteered for the big challenge ahead.

MBBS students on COVID duty

The duties of the newly recruited trainee medical officers will primarily be tele-counselling and data-entry, however, their roles may be expanded as and when required to also be used in hospital duty and training. On Friday, an orientation programme was held at the Ripon Building in Chennai, where the senior IAF officer briefed the students about their duties He explained that they will work in two shifts - one from 8 am- 3 pm - and another from 3 pm - 10 pm.

Bedi also cautioned the students to be 'mentally prepared' for the COVID-19 duty, adding that they were all doctors now. He reiterated that it was the first time a civic body had reached out to students for COVID-19 work and that each student will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 40,000 for their 3-month COIVD duty.

Chennai City Corporation Deputy Health Commissioner Dr Alby John explained that the trainee medical officers will be tasted with making calls to patients to check up on their status of health, such as enquire about SPO2 levels, medicine response, new symptoms and comorbidities, among other things. He noted that the students will also have to ensure all patients get access to a hospital bed if the illness or symptom requires it. Arranging ambulance services and referring them to COVID hospitals if their O2 levels dropped are also part of their duties, the Deputy Health Commissioner informer the students at Rippon Building orientation.

As trainee officers, you will also ensure that garbage collection and food distribution to COVID positive patients are carried out without interruption. "Sometimes, the field staff may not complete their tasks properly. So, if a patient raises a complaint, pull the staff up and inform the authorities. Ensure the services reach the patient," the Corporation Commissioner told students.

The students were also advised to inform patients about the Chennai Corporation's GCC VIDMED app for 24x7 consultations (a telemedicine app that allows a patient to consult a doctor via video conferencing). On the off-chance that patients don't have access to smartphones, they can also reach out to these emergency contact numbers 044-25384520 and 044-46122300 from anywhere in Tamil Nadu.

COVID caseload in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 31,892 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total to 15,31,377 while 288 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

New stringent measures announced

Tamil Nadu Government issued newer and more stringent restrictions to adhere to in the state following an all-party meeting that concluded yesterday. Some of the highlights from the order were: