TN Govt Revokes Order Allowing 100% Occupancy In Cinema Halls After Centre's Directions

Tamil Nadu Government on Friday revoked their order allowing 100 per cent occupancy in movie theatres after Centre objected to it on Thursday and directed them to cancel it. The move by TN Government came after they faced severe backlash from the health experts and people amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Government of Tamil Nadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of Cinema/theatres/multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is a dilution of MHA order. States and UT shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner... in any manner and shall strictly enforce the same,” ANI quoted MHA as saying. “In view of the above, Govt of Tamil Nadu is requested to immediately issue necessary order to bring their Guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated 28 December 2020 and inform compliance to this Ministry,” the statement by Centre to TN on Thursday.

The relaxation comes after owners of cinema halls made a representation appealing to the government to allow them to screen films with full seating capacity. The state government had earlier allowed reopening of the theatres, which remained closed since the national COVID-19 lockdown came into force in March last year, from November 10 with 50 per cent seating capacity. However, a big chunk of cinema theatres had been shut though the government allowed resumption of screening of films while many movie halls that are already open too witnessed less number of footfalls. In its order on Monday, the government said messages on precautionary measures to avoid the virus spread shall also be screened during the show time in cinema theatres to create awareness among the public.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 805 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 8,23,986 and the death toll increased to 12,200 with 12 more fatalities.

The active cases dipped to 7,547 with 911 patients getting discharged and cumulatively 8,04,239 people have got cured, a Health department bulletin said. The newly infected people include one person each from Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka, 210 from Chennai and the rest were from other regions of the State.

The Tamil Nadu tally of 8.23 lakh plus cases includes the state capital''s count of 2,27,145.

