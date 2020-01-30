TN Govt Takes Precautions To Control Coronavirus, Sets Up Thermal Scanner In Airports

While the Coronavirus outbreak in China has sent panic across the country, eight Chinese nationals who landed at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu were asked to stay away from the public as a precautionary measure. Although they were tested negative, the officials have asked them to refrain from going to public places and other places until they are totally fine.

Precautionary measures

Meanwhile, the state health department has taken up all the precautionary measures to make sure that the Coronavirus does not enter the state. The passengers in the flights are given a self-declaration form, which they have to fill out if they have symptoms of fever. There is also a 24/7 medical assistance and the immigration officials are being trained to identify and handle the case during an emergency situation. Thermal scanner equipments are also used to screen and find the temperature of the passengers.

TN Health Secretary's statement

The health secretary of the state Beela Rajesh also informed that, "There is an ambulance kept solely to attend cases who are found with the symptoms of Coronavirus and they will be taken to the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital immediately, where the isolated wards are ready."

Protection gears such as protective suits, footwear, N95 masks, headcovers and gloves are distributed to the airport staff as well. The measures are taken in other international airports like Madurai, Coimbatore and Trichy as well, where the district headquarters hospitals are ready with isolated wards in case of any emergency.

