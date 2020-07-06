TN Govt To Launch A Channel Exclusively To Showcase Hindu Temples; Opposition Grows

Tamil Nadu government is set to launch a new TV channel to showcase the important events which will happen in the temples of Tamil Nadu. The government of Tamil Nadu has already started a dry run of its new TV Channel 'Thirukovil', which will showcase the important Hindu temples which come under the ministry of Hindu religion and charitable endowments. The 24-hour channel is to carry content about Hindu Ideology and showcase important events of temples which will happen in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in March this year, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy had announced that a TV channel will be launched under the new initiative of the Hindu and Religious Charitable Endowments Department. The channel will be launched at an estimated cost of Rs.8.77 crore. The channel has begun with its dry run and has sent samples out to the HR&CE department with a set of instructions to follow while shooting the temples and the events.

BJP opposes the idea of the new channel

Regional Commissioners of the HRCE department have been informed to record all the important events of the temple in 4K resolution. A letter dated June 23 which was sent by the department secretary to all the commissioners was out on Monday which had 19 sets of instructions that needed to be followed by the officials while shooting the video for the channel. However, the saffron party BJP has opposed this idea for now and says it is unwanted for now,

"The government has to focus to control the scam which is happening in the idol smuggling and should recover all the temple lands from the politicians which runs to several thousand crores. That must be the first work of the government and not to start a TV channel," says BJP senior and spokesperson leader Narayana Thirupathi.

The principal opposition party DMK has not reacted yet on the matter. Meanwhile, there is criticism on social media as to why should government initiate such a work when everyone is fighting against a pandemic now. Hindu religious scholar Rangarajan, who is been fighting in the court against various scams happening in the HR&CE department says, "The government cannot start a channel which will spread the ideologies of any religion with the taxpayer money. This is totally unconstitutional and should be challenged in the court." There are around 40,000 temples that come under the control of the HR&CE department of the Tamil Nadu government.

