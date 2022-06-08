TN Govt Warns Of Legal Action To Nataraja Temple Authorities Over Inspection Interruption

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday warned the authorities of Sri Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram of legal action if they prevented a government-ordered inspection from being carried out. This came after the Dikshithars, hereditary custodians and priests of the temple denied the officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) to inspect accounts and administrative details

The inspection was scheduled in advance and the officials sent multiple reminders to the temple authorities but no response was given. Meanwhile, the temple administration claimed that there is no jurisdiction to call for an inspection of religious premises.

Tamil Nadu govt warns Chidambaram temple administrations of legal action

As per sources, when the 5-member government team arrived at the temple on day two of the inspection, they were traditionally welcomed by the priests and were allowed worship. However, later, the lawyers of the priests interacted with the team and refused the inspection.

P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister of Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments, stated that the temple officials refused to let the government team carry out the investigation. He informed that a notice was sent to the temple last month and earlier this month, a detailed notice was sent for which the government didn't receive any response from the temple.

Babu claimed that the ministry received several complaints against the temple administration and stated that the government is just doing its duty and not trying to take control.

Citing the Supreme Court 2014 order, he stated that this is a public temple and it comes under the HR&CE ministry. If the temple administration refused to cooperate, legal action will be taken, he added. The HR&CE Department had sought the details related to the temple from the year 2014 in connection with the present status of the properties, revenues and expenditure of the temple, audit reports, bank passbook, donation details, jewellery, details of land belonging to the temple, register of lessees and other valuable items.

On June 6, P.K. Sekar Babu visited the Sri Natarajar Temple. He tweeted, "Swami darshan at Chidambaram Arulmigu Thillai Natarajar Temple today (06.06 .2022) with Additional Commissioner Mr Kannan and had a discussion with the Diocese of the temple."

(Image: Twitter/@PKSekarbabu-Twitter/Facebook/MKStalin)