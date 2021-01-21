TN Health Min Vijayabaskar To Take Vaccine Shot To Build Confidence Of Doctors & Nurses

After inspecting the additional 5,08,500 vaccine doses which arrived at the State Drug Store in Chennai on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar while speaking to media announced that he would be taking a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday ay Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday. While stating that the people in the state were in the middle of Pongal holidays during the initial 2 days of vaccination drive, Dr C Vijayabaskar said that there was a slight fear regarding the dosage.

State Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar said, "People were in the middle of Pongal holidays during the initial two days of vaccination drive, and there was also slight fear regarding the dosage. To clear that, many doctors and members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) took the shot. I will also be taking the vaccine, not as a minister, but as a doctor and a member of the IMA."

TN Health Minister: 'Just to build confidence'

Asserting that he is just taking the vaccine shot to build confidence among the health staff and nurses, VIjayabaskar said that he would take whichever vaccine (Covishield/ Covaxin) that the doctors would administer him. Highlighting that Tamil Nadu has already identified 6 L healthcare workers to be given the shot, the Minister said that the private Hospitals, too, are requesting for permission to begin vaccination. "The States has lately been able to vaccinate over 50 per cent of its daily vaccination capacity," he added.

This announcement by the State Health Minister comes when several are expressing apprehensions, Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get a Covid vaccine jab to reassure confidence among the citizens, citing instances of his counterparts Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden taking the vaccine.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu so far has recorded over 8,31,866 positive cases, out of which, 8,14,098 have successfully recovered while 12,281 have succumbed to the infection. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 543 new cases, 772 fresh recoveries and 9 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the state is 5,487.

