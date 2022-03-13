TN: Hosiery factory worker held for marrying 17-year-old girl

Erode (TN), Mar 13 (PTI) A youth has been arrested for allegedly marrying a minor girl in Gobichettipalayam area here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Thangaraj (20) from Azhagampalayam near Gobichettipalayam works as an employee of a private hosiery factory where he befriended a 17-year-old girl, who was also an employee in the unit.

A few days ago, Thangaraj married the teenage girl and started living together as a couple.

In this regard, the girl's parents made a complaint with the police.

In the meantime, some persons informed the Childline about the girl's being underage for marriage.

The Childline members reached Thangaraj's house and enquired about the girl where they learnt that she was only 17-years-old. They informed the All Women Police, who arrested Thangaraj on Saturday evening after registering a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Later, the police reunited the teenage girl with her parents. PTI COR HDA HDA

