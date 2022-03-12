TN: Hosiery vendor dies after bike hits wild boar

Erode (TN), Mar 12 (PTI) A 38-year-old hosiery merchant died after falling off his two-wheeler that knocked down a wild boar near Vilamundy forest area here, police said.

According to police, Ram Kumar from Mahadevapuram near Mettupalayam proceeded to Bhavanisagar on Friday night in a two-wheeler. When he came near the forest area, a wild boar crossed the road.

The motorcyclist accidentally dashed against the wild boar and it got caught in the front wheel of the vehicle.

Upon impact, Ram Kumar fell down from the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the boar sustained serious bleeding injuries.

After forest personnel rushed to the spot, they arranged for the treatment of the injured boar and took it to their office but died on the way.

Bhavanisagar police registered a case and are investigating the matter. PTI COR HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)