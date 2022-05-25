TN: In Rameswaram, 50-year-old Woman Gangraped And Murdered; Police Arrest 6 Suspects

In a major development in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a fisherwoman in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, the state police on Wednesday arrested six people from Odisha, suspected to be involved in the gangrape and murder.

On Tuesday, a 50-year-old woman had gone missing after she reportedly went to collect seaweed in Rameswaram island. Later that day, her husband discovered her half-burnt body in a bush, following which he had lodged a complaint at the Vadakadu police station.

Massive protests have now erupted in Rameswaram following the tragic rape case. Over 500 locals were seen arguing with the police, and staging a roadblock.

BJP leader Balachandran killed in Chennai

Meanwhile, in another tragic case from the state of Tamil Nadu, on May 24, BJP's central district chairman of the SC/ST wing Balachandran was hacked to death by three unidentified assailants in Chintadripet, a neighbourhood in Chennai. The BJP member was killed when his security guard reportedly took a break for tea.

BJP leader Balachandran was provided with a security guard by the Tamil Nadu government as he suspected that his life was in danger. In light of the same, PSO Balakrishnan accompanied Balachandran to Chintadripet's Sami Nayakar street. PSO Balakrishnan went to a neighbouring tea store while Balachandran waited there conversing.

A gang of three persons arrived at the scene on a two-wheeler, killed the BJP leader, and fled. The leader was assassinated in a crowded location, and hence the incident caused a stir.