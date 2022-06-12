TN inoculates 13.83 lakh people in mega vax drive

Chennai, Jun 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has inoculated 13,83,573 people against COVID-19 in the 30th mega vaccination camp held in the state, the health department said on Sunday.

A total of 2,44,520 people received the first dose, 10,30,753 the second dose, while 1,08,300 people received the precautionary booster dose, a press release said here.

The total number of people who were vaccinated above the age of 18 years with the first dose comprises 94.31 per cent and the second dose 84.81 per cent.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian along with Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S M Nasar, and senior health department officials inspected the vaccination camps in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

The department commenced the mass vaccination programme every Sunday beginning September 12, 2021.

On Sunday, the exercise was conducted through one lakh vaccination camps in primary health centres, government schools, and anganwadi centres across the state.

According to the press release, 17,62,663 people (83.11 per cent) in the age group of 12-14 years were covered with first dose of vaccination while 10,85,265 (51.17 per cent) second dose.

Of those aged between 15 and 18 years, the release said 29,87,648 (89.29per cent) people received the jabs for the first dose and 24,23,198 (72.42 per cent) second dose.

The precautionary booster doses were administered to 13,51,908 (41.69 per cent) people till date.

In view of the health camp conducted today, there would not be any vaccination exercise in the state on Monday, the release said. PTI VIJ HDA HDA

