TN Inoculates 18.21 Lakh In 10th Mega Vax Drive

Tamil Nadu inoculated 18,21,005 people against Covid-19 in the 10th mega vaccination exercise conducted across the state on Sunday, the Health department said.

A total of 6,72,580 people received the first dose while 11,48,425 received the second dose, comprising 75.75 per cent (first dose) and 39.53 per cent (second dose) of the population, a press release said here.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive in the city that was conducted in various places like primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

The Health department commenced the mass vaccination programme every Sunday beginning September 12 and since then it has been conducting the campaign every week.

On November 17, the department decided to hold two mass vaccination exercises every week in its fight against the pandemic instead of weekly programme.

In view of the vaccination today, Subramanian said there would not be any special vaccination camp on November 22 (Monday), the release said.

