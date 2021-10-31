TN logs 1,009 fresh COVID-19 infections, 19 fatalities

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI): Tamil Nadu recorded 1,009 new COVID-19 infections pushing the tally to 27,02,623 while the death toll mounted to 36,116 with 19 more fatalities, the Health Department said on Sunday.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 1,183 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,55,015 leaving 11,492 active infections, a bulletin said.

A total of 1,23,701 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,11,59,242.

Coimbatore and Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 119 and 114 cases respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Nine districts reported fresh infections below 10 while Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur recorded the least with two cases each, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

