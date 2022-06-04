TN logs 105 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 105 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from Telangana, pushing the tally to 34,55,976 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities, the health department said on Saturday.

The number of people who recuperated from the virus grew to 34,17,152 with 62 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 799 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 61. Chengalpet recorded 13, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram clocked 14 each, Kanyakumari, Tiruvallur and Tiruchirappalli reported nine each. Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Ranipet, Sivaganga and Tirunelveli reported one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 398 active infections and overall 7,52,796 coronavirus cases.

A total of 12,752 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,66,82,069, the health bulletin said.