TN logs 1,127 new Covid-19 infections, 15 fatalities

Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu added 1,127 new infections to its COVID-19 tally, which rose to 26.95 lakh while the toll climbed to 36,019 with 15 more deaths.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,358 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,46,163 leaving 13,034 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,24,177 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.03 crore.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 146 and 128 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 11 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Ariyalur, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least with two cases each, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the total number of people administered with single vaccination dose touched 69 per cent in Tamil Nadu while 29 per cent of the population has received double doses following the sixth mega vaccination camp held on Saturday.

During the mega vaccination drive held on Saturday through 50,000 camps across the state, 23.27 lakh people received the jabs, he said, adding 14.68 lakh of them received first dose while 8.59 lakh received second dose.

"Tomorrow (Monday), vaccination camps will be held as usual. We have 43 lakh doses in stock..," he said. PTI VIJ ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)