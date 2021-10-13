TN Logs 1,280 New Covid-19 Infections, 19 Deaths

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 1,280 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 26,82,137, the health department said.

As many as 19 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 35,833, a bulletin said. Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 1,453 people discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,30,654, leaving 15,650 active infections.

The fresh cases included a returnee from the United Arab Emirates.

A total of 1,38,772 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,88,80,069 till date.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections by adding 173 and 145 new cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Seven districts reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 23 districts.

Perambalur and Tenkasi recorded the least number of new infections by adding two infections, respectively.

