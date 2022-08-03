TN Logs 1,288 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 1,288 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from New Delhi, pushing the overall statewide tally to 35,48,195, the health department said.

A 61-year-old man from Krishnagiri, who was ailing with comorbidity and tested COVID-19 positive, died at a government hospital mounting the death toll to 38,033, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 1,691 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,98,770 leaving 11,392 active cases.

Three districts reported new cases in triple digits with Chennai adding 283, Coimbatore 138, Chengalpet 115 while the remaining cases were spread across other districts. Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, and Tirupathur recorded the least number of cases by adding three each.

The state capital leads among districts with 3,848 active infections and overall 7,83,525 coronavirus cases.

A total of 31,196 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,82,33,754, the health bulletin said.

The man from Krishnagiri who had tested positive on July 29 was ailing with Type-2 diabetes, hypertension and artery disease. The senior citizen was admitted to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on August 1 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

He died on Wednesday due to COVID-19 pneumonia and septic shock, the bulletin said.

