TN Logs 1,728 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Fatalities

Tamil Nadu continued to witness an increase in fresh Coronavirus positive cases and on Monday the State recorded 1,728 new Coronavirus infections and 6 fatalities, taking the count to 27,52,856 and the death toll to 36,796.

On Sunday, the State recorded 1,594 cases and another 1,489 the previous day.

About 1,728 persons including a passenger who returned from UAE tested positive today.

With 662 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged following treatment, total recoveries rose to 27,05,696. The number of active cases including isolation, remain at 10,364.

A total of 121 persons, including 3 cases cross notified to Kerala, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, tested positive for Omicron and of them 100 were discharged. About 18 persons are currently undergoing treatment, a bulletin from the State Health department said.

Chennai recorded the maximum of 876 fresh Coronavirus cases on Monday followed by Chengalpattu with 158 cases and Coimbatore with 105 new infections, the bulletin said.

Ariyalur saw a single new case while Pudukottai is the lone district in TN to register nil cases. About 16 districts saw fresh cases in double digits.

With 157 recoveries in a single day, the State capital’s net recoveries increased to 5,52,391, while the toll rose to 8,656 with 2 more deaths. Chennai accounted for 5,65,306 positive cases while the active cases remain at 4,259.

Meanwhile, over 3,32,493 school students in the 15-18 years age group were administered the vaccine against Coronavirus in a single day today at the vaccination camp held under the aegis of the health and family welfare department and school education department throughout the State. A total of 83.09 crore people have been administered the shots so far.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department J Radhakrishnan asked the Collectors, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and other health officials to involve the public and sensitise them; and go beyond awareness and follow the directions based on the guidance of experts. In a message, he asked the officials to prevent the spread of Coronavirus by handling the spurt through strengthening of clinical management of cases.

Also, they should ensure adequate testing, tracing, isolation and fully operationalise 1.15 lakh beds currently available for COVID-19 treatment. In a set of instructions issued today, Radhakrishnan said the additional 50,000 beds, especially from COVID Care Centres including interim CCC adjacent to habitations and streets or wards should be made fully operationally.

"In this background, considering the need to give clear triaging protocols to the GCC and the districts, updated protocol focussing on home quarantine for fully vaccinated asymptomatic people and other categories has now been issued," Radhakrishnan said in a release here.

The protocol has been updated in consultation with and based on consultation with the Directorate of Public Health and other directors besides clinical experts in line with the letter dated January 1, 2022 from the Central government on triaging and admission protocols among other things, he said.

