TN logs 185 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai, Jun 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu logged 185 fresh Coronavirus positives cases on Thursday taking the caseload to 34,56,697.

The toll however continued to remain at 38,025, as no fatalities were reported today also.

Including 129 people who were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries increased to 34,17,595 till date, a bulletin from the State Health Department said.

One passenger each from Kenya, US and Maharashtra added to 185 infections, taking the active cases to 1,077 from 1,021 a day ago. Among those who tested positive, were 99 men and 86 women, the bulletin said.

Among the 38 districts, Chennai contributed the maximum of 94 positive cases while neighbouring Chengalpattu recorded 24 cases, and Kancheepuram: 19.

Attributing the spike in cases to the sudden clusters that had emerged in Chennai, state health and family welfare minister Ma Subramanian said the infections in Tamil Nadu is less compared to the cases witnessed in certain states like New Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala.

Samples lifted from the infected persons in about 22 residential clusters in Chennai have been sent for testing and the results are awaited, he told reporters here.

To a question, the Minister replied that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be administered to the school students once the institutions re-open next week.

Those who qualify for precaution dose should avail it at private hospitals at a price of Rs 388, he said.

Pointing out that the infections have been on the rise in few districts in the state, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan called upon the people to cooperate with the government in bringing down the cases.

"Some people think that wearing a mask is not necessary. It is not so. One should wear face mask and take all the precautions against COVID-19," he told the media. PTI JSP ROH ROH

