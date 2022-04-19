TN logs 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday added 30 new COVID-19 infections to its COVID-19 tally, which touched 34,53,320.

However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

Recoveries grew to 34,15,060 with 27 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 235 active infections.

Chennai among districts added 17 new cases, Chengalpet five, Thiruvallur, Vellore recorded two each while one new case were reported in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Tiruppur, respectively.

The state capital leads with 7,51,318 cases overall.

A total of 13,446 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.59 crore. PTI VIJ ROH ROH

