TN logs 37 new COVID-19 infections, zero fatalities

Chennai, May 4 (PTI) Seven districts, including Chennai, accounted for 37 new COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu, pushing the overall caseload to 34,54,095.

Among those tested positive include 24 men and 13 women, the health department said on Wednesday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours.

The recoveries increased to 34,15,603 with 58 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 467 active infections, the medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus cases with 23, Chengalpet six, Kancheepuram three, Tiruvallur two, while Ranipet, Thanjavur and Tirupathur recorded one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 313 active infections and 7,51,826 cases, overall.

A total of 15,830 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6,62,32,074, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH HDA HDA

