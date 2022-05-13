TN logs 44 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai, May 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases, including two returnees from Goa, pushing the tally to 34,54,556, while the death toll remained unchanged with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health department said on Friday.

Among those tested positive include 25 men and 19 women.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 28, Chengalpet recorded four, Coimbatore, Madurai, reported three each, Tiruchirappalli clocked two, while Kancheepuram, Tirupathur, Tiruvallur and Villupuram recorded one each.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease eclipsed new cases with 58 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,16,107 leaving 424 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

The state capital leads among districts with 216 active infections and overall 7,52,057 coronavirus cases.

A total of 16,543 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,63,72,611, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH HDA