TN Logs 445 New COVID-19 Cases; 1 Fatality

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday registered 445 daily COVID-19 infections, pushing the total positives to 35,71,924. The toll mounted to 38,038 after a 52-year-old woman with comorbidity succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 459 people got recuperated in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,28,941 leaving 4,945 active cases. New cases in Chennai marginally rose to 81 (as compared to 79 on Tuesday), Coimbatore remained unchanged at 59 cases while the remaining were scattered across other districts. Kallakurichi and Pudukottai reported zero new cases each.

Twenty one districts reported new cases below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,139 active infections and overall 7,88,045 coronavirus cases.

A total of 17,834 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative to 6.90 lakh overall.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)