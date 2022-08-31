TN Logs 491 New COVID-19 Cases, Nil Fatalities

Tamil Nadu logged 491 new COVID-19 infections, including two returnees from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, pushing the tally to 35,68,657 so far, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,035, said a bulletin said here.

As many as 525 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,25,495 leaving 5,127 active cases.

Chennai added majority of cases at 76, Coimbatore 67 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Ramanathapuram recorded zero fresh cases each, while 21 districts of the total 38 reported new cases below 10.

The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 2,216 active infections and overall 7,87,465 coronavirus cases.

A total of 20,491 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,89,04,499 till date, said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the government has decided to set up organ collection centres in all the government-run hospitals across districts.

"This initiative will help reduce the delay for those patients who have been waiting for organ transplant," he said.

Subramanian was talking to reporters after visiting a 38-year old patient who successfully underwent a heart transplant from a 30-year old braindead person at the Omandurar Government General Hospital here.

"Till date, we have received 9,257 organs from 1,548 patients who were declared as braindead. Of these, we have received heart, lungs, kidneys, small intestines and limbs," he said.

Giving some statistics, he said till August 30, a total of 2,645 people were waiting for kidney transplant, 22 lungs, five heart, two heart and lungs, 17 people were waiting for limbs transplant in government-run hospitals.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)